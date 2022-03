VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a residential fire on Topaz Lane Monday night in Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the fire came in at 6:14 p.m. in the 3800 block of Topaz Lane.

By 6:25 p.m., the call had been declared a working fire.

Fire officials said at 6:45 p.m. that the fire, which started in the attic, had been put out.

There were no injuries to residents, pets or firefighters, fire officials said.

