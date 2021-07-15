Residential fire on Gentry Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a residential fire Thursday in the Carriage Hill section of Virginia Beach.
Fire officials tweeted around 6:30 p.m. Thursday saying there was a working fire in the 3000 block of Gentry Road.
Officials did not give additional details.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.