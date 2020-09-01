Resident with alleged eyesore property taken to court by city that wants it cleaned up — now

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach resident was in court Tuesday for having “junk” in his yard.

The City of Virginia Beach Code Enforcement is seeking jail for Wiliam Bruce Smith, who lives on Linshaw Lane on the Haygood Side of Aragona Village.

Smith asked for a continuance and will be in court again on Sept. 29 to face an “improper storage” of junk charge, along with seven other charges for having inoperable cars and boats in his yard.

This court case comes in the middle of a 10 On Your Side investigation that will air on Thursday. We went to the property and asked Smith why there’s so much stuff in the front yard. Outside the courtroom, his response was sidestepped.

We pointed out just clean up the yard and you won’t go to jail.

“I know I’m working on it,” he said.

Virginia Beach Code Enforcement, who has been dealing with Smith for five years, is so fed up with the owner they want to ask the judge for jail time.

“We know he will ask for a continuation, and sometimes after the continuance, he will then ask for an attorney, so a lot of these cases drag on for months at a time,” Virginia Beach Code Enforcement Supervisor Matt Coneys said.

In Thursday’s upcoming coverage from 10 On Your Side, neighbors will say Smith’s property is an eyesore, nuisance, and an overall pain to deal with.

10 On Your Side asked Smith why he doesn’t simply clean up the mess.

“I know they want me in jail. I’ve paid $5,200 in fines alone.”

So why don’t you clean up the property and save money? His answer: “I know, I know. I’m trying.”

The city is intent to get Smith into compliance.

“We are relentless in our enforcement until the stuff on his property is cleaned up,” said Coneys.

Latest Posts: