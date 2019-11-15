Resident frustrated over missing package at VB post office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — At least one missing package in Virginia Beach has a resident frustrated, searching for answers and searching for their mail.

This past July, Tyrone Hagins dropped off a package at the Witchduck Post Office.

The package never made it to the destination.

Hagins was sending back a water filter he decided he didn’t need. The item with shipping cost around $85. Hagins waited for his refund, but the company said they never got the return.

He said he went to the post office to investigate and spoke with a supervisor.

“She looked on the computer, she said it never left here, Hagins said. “I said ‘Never left?’ She said it never left. I said ‘Well what happened to it?'”

The tracking number on the package shows the one and only time it was scanned was when Hagins dropped it off at the Witchduck office.

So where is it? No one seems to know.

WAVY.com reached out to the U.S. Postal Service and they sent this statement:

“A mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers and clerks in our workforce. We apologize to this customer and we take this customer’s issue seriously. We plan to look in to this matter further. We offer a variety of options to track packages online, and we encourage customers to contact us as soon as possible when questions about their packages arise.” – USPS

Hagins says he reached out to 10 On Your Side because he doesn’t want any more lost packages. He said a similar incident happened recently to his granddaughter at the same post office.

“Somebody needs to know about this and something needs to be done. Because that don’t make sense,” he said.