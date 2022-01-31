Researching local history in Virginia Beach? There’s a grant for that.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission is accepting research grant applications for projects that focus on local history in the city as well as the former Princess Anne County.



Applications can be found HERE and are due by March 3.

The Research Grant Program encourages scholarship about persons, places and events that are significant to Virginia Beach’s history.



The research projects must result in a tangible product, such as a written report or a historic marker or sign. Grant funding is for costs directly related to the research and production of the final product.

All applications must include a project sponsor that agrees to review and approve the project final report or product. The sponsor must be identified in the application and must sign the application.

In 2020, five grants were awarded—with a value of $1,000 to $2,500. During this year’s cycle, the grant awards range has increased from $500 to $2,500 with the available funds totaling $10,000 for the fiscal year.

To be eligible to apply, you must be:

Undergraduate and graduate students attending accredited colleges and universities in Virginia

Social Studies/American History teachers/professors in schools, colleges, or universities in Virginia

Professionals employed in museums, libraries, historical societies and similar organizations in Virginia

Virginia residents, over the age of 18, demonstrating historical research ability

Property owners of buildings listed on the Virginia Beach Historical Register