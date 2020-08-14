Rescheduled Virginia Beach Boardwalk Art Show is now cancelled

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The 2020 Virginia Beach Boardwalk Art Show which had been rescheduled to October because of coronavirus concerns is now officially canceled.

The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) made the announcement Friday. Organizers said they made the decision “out of concern for the health and safety of visitors and all involved.”

The event had been rescheduled for the weekend of October 23.

“It was a tough but necessary call given public safety concerns. The good news is that we have already begun planning the 2021 art show, and it is going to be fantastic.” Virginia MOCA Executive Director, Gary Ryan

MOCA said details on the 2021 show will be released in the next several months.

This signature Virginia Beach event has been running for 65 years.

