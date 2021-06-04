Republican primary for 82nd House District race slated for Saturday

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Democrats have their primary next Tuesday, but on Saturday, there will be a Republican firehouse primary in the 82nd House District race.

The two candidates are Anne Ferrell Tata, who is an author and speaker on faith, family and freedom issues.

Her opponent is Kathy Owens who is a former U.S. Navy Pilot and small business owner.

The 82nd was represented by Del. Jason Miyares, but he decided not to run after becoming the the Republican nominee for state attorney general.

The firehouse primary will be Saturday at Galilee Church in Virginia Beach from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The church is located at 3928 Pacific Avenue.