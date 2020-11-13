Republican chairman in Virginia Beach: Trump supporters deserve a closer look at election returns

Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the Altoona-Blair County Airport in Martinsburg, Pa, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Bill Curtis, a former U.S. Naval supply officer, was trained to manage complex operations such underway replenishments in choppy seas. Under his watch, Election Day 2020 roiled with a record-breaking turnout, millions of absentee ballots, and an unrelenting pandemic.

10 days later, Curtis, the chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia Beach said those who voted for Trump deserve a closer look at the results.

(Photo Courtesy: Bill Curtis)

Donald Trump’s fate in Virginia Beach telegraphed what would happen in some towns and cities across America over the next few days. While early returns showed Republican candidates ahead, absentee votes closed the curtain on the former reality TV star.

(Photo courtesy: WAVY News Anchor Regina Mobley)

The race has been called for Joe Biden, who, so far, has captured 290 electoral college votes, according to the Associated Press. Trump has secured 232 Electoral College votes.

Curtis, like many republican leaders, is not ready to publicly call the race “over.”

“We still remain optimistic. Perhaps things will change and he will yet be re-elected.” said Curtis.

Curtis is pinning his hopes on Trump and allies, who with no evidence, are challenging the outcome in court. Team Trump’s efforts have been struck down so far even as his Department of Homeland security has called the 2020 election the most secure election ever.

Bill Curtis in the Red Room of the White House

(Photo Courtesy: Bill Curtis)



Months into his two-year term as chairman, Curtis said those who voted for Trump deserve a close look at the returns.

“Donald Trump had over 71 million people to vote for him; he owes it to them to fight to the very, very end,” said Curtis.

Early Friday morning, reliably-red Arizona turned blue with Biden picking up 11 electoral college votes. Across the GOP, few have called to congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris.

On Friday, Nov. 13, Trump tweeted Democrats rigged the election but multiple news reports say the president privately has admitted defeat and he’s preparing to run again in 2024.

Curtis said when Trump entered the political scene, he outlined a long-term plan but the first term has ended with unfinished business.

“He still has agenda items and he wants to do that for the American people… If he feels an additional four years will help him, then I will support him,” said Curtis.

