Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin invites residents for breakfast in Virginia Beach

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin greets supporters during a meet and greet at a sports bar in Chesapeake, Va., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Youngkin faces former Governor Terry McAuliffe in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local residents are invited to join Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin for breakfast in Virginia Beach Monday morning.

Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin is expected to be at Anchor Allie’s on Independence Boulevard around 9 a.m. Monday.

Youngkin has been on the road campaigning for the upcoming Virginia gubernatorial election.

Currently, polls show the gubernatorial race remains tight. Some polls show Democrat McAuliffe with a slight lead over the Republican challenger.

McAuliffe is also leading Youngkin in fundraising in the race according to the latest state fundraising reports covering the month of September. The two candidates continue building on the highest amount of fundraising ever seen in a governor’s race in the state.

