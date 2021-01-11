Reported water main break disrupting hot water supply at VB municipal center fixed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City officials say a reported water main break at the Municipal Center last week has been repaired.

According to a spokesperson from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, city officials were made aware of water main break Wednesday morning.

City crew members reported one of the water lines was damaged during construction which disrupted the hot water supply to numerous buildings at the Municipal Center including the jail.

Officials say the damage was quickly fixed and the hot water supply was restored at the buildings by Thursday.