VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Representative Elaine Luria (D-VA) toured PrimePlus Senior Center in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, to see its expanded Veteran support services in action.

The facility is located at 644 N Lynnhaven Road.

Lawmakers are working to cut prescription drug costs for seniors. Rep. Luria voted in favor of the Inflation Reduction Act in August. The plan allows the federal government to negotiate prescription drug prices. The hope is this will limit out-of-pocket costs for seniors. It would also stop drug companies from hiking prices faster than the rate of inflation.

10 On Your Side caught up with Rep. Luria and the executive director of PrimePlus, who also spoke about how Veteran support benefits caregivers.

“It’s important that a family member be a family member and not a caregiver all day long, said PrimePlus Executive Director Bob Batcher. “So my plea for anyone listening is if you know someone who is a caregiver role, give them a hug and encourage them to find some help.”

Rep. Luria reminds families that help is available and that it’s a benefit provided to Veterans through the VA.