Rep. Elaine Luria to host town hall meeting Jan. 22

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria, who represents the 2nd Congressional District in Virginia Beach, will host a town hall meeting to field questions, ideas and concerns from residents.

Luria will host the meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Larkspur Middle School, 4696 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

“At this event, attendees will have the chance to discuss how Congresswoman Luria can best serve their interests in Congress and ask about specific pieces of legislation,” Luria’s office said in a news release.

Capacity is limited to 175 people. Attendees must register for a free e-ticket here.