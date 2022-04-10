VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

A spokesman for Luria said that she is “vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms.” She is quarantined and following CDC guidelines.

The statement said:

“After testing negative for COVID-19 throughout the week, Rep. Luria received a positive test result this morning. Rep. Luria is vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms. She is thankful for the protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rep. Luria is currently quarantining and will continue to follow CDC guidance. She encourages everyone to get the lifesaving vaccine.”

Luria is the latest government official to test positive following a string of high-profile positive tests over the past several days.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia tested positive on Saturday. Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive Thursday morning just minutes before her weekly press conference.

Shortly before testing positive, Speaker Pelosi was spotted hugging and even kissing the president on the cheek.

Thursday, the Vice President’s communications director also tested positive.

The Vice President and the President have since tested negative.

Although cases are trending down nationwide, cases are up roughly 60% in New York City and have doubled in Washington, D.C., according to an analysis from The New York Times.

Cases are also increasing in Colorado, Vermont, Rhode Island, Alaska and New York.