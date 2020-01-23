Rep. Elaine Luria says some Richmond gun bills ‘probably not worded the best way’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In the wake of Monday’s large gun rally in Richmond, Rep. Elaine Luria, (D-Norfolk), shared that she can see why some of the proposed gun control legislation caused such a stir.

“I think unfortunately, it was probably not worded the best way possible and caused a lot of discontent,” Luria said to a crowd at Virginia Beach’s Larkspur Middle School Wednesday night. “People do have a Second Amendment right to own firearms. And I am not trying to knock on someones door and take someones guns away.”

Luria’s response came out of a question about what she is doing to enact gun control as a member of Congress, one of dozens she answered during her 90-minute town hall.

While the Navy Veteran-turned politician was quick to say she supports responsible gun owners, she also touted her vote last year to expand background checks nationwide.

“I think that it is truly a balance between the safety of our community and responsible gun owners…and that’s what I am looking for in this kind of legislation,” Luria said.

