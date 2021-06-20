Rep. Elaine Luria hosting town hall Monday night in VB

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., pets her cat, Bijous, during an interview in her home in Norfolk, Va., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Luria recently joined a group of other Congresswomen to call for the impeachment of President Trump. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — United States Congresswoman Elaine Luria, who represents a large portion of Hampton Roads, will hold an in-person town hall on Monday evening.

The event will be help from 6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art in Virginia Beach. Rev. Dr. Veronica Coleman from the New Jerusalem Ministries and Past President of the Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers Conference will moderate the event.

The public is invited to attend, but must preregister online for the event. Masks are not required for those who are fully vaccinated.

Luria has represented Virginia’s 2nd district since January 2019. She is currently the Vice Chair of the House Armed Services Committee, as well as a member of the House Committee on Veteran’s Affairs and House Committee on Homeland Security.