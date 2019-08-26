Renovated Princess Anne Library to reopen just in time for the new school year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Princess Anne Library in Virginia Beach is reopening, just in time for the first day of the new school year.

The library, located at 1444 Nimmo Parkway, has been closed for renovations since January.

Upgrades include relocating study rooms, enclosing the children’s area and expanding the teen area. The building also got new carpet and furniture.

It’s part of a $5.8 million Capital Improvement Program awarded in 2016 to renovate eight of the 10 Virginia Beach Public Library branches.

The Princess Anne Library will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

To celebrate, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Sept. 5 at 2 p.m.