‘Regular’ at VB gas station accused of brandishing a gun in dispute with customer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man is wanted for reportedly threatening another customer at a Virginia Beach gas station on March 18.

According to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, a man who frequents the gas station in the 1000 block of S. Military Highway instigated an argument with the other customer and brandished a gun during the dispute.

He dropped the gun “as he was thrashing around”, officials said, but no injuries were reported.

The man is wanted for brandishing a firearm and disturbing the peace. He is described as having dreadlocks, which are sometimes pulled back, a beard and is usually wearing the Pittsburgh Steelers jacket seen in the surveillance images VB Crime Solvers released.

If you can help identify him, you can leave an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or at P3tips.