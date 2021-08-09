Registration opens for small business owners boot camp in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is hosting a boot camp for local business owners and it is completely free!

The “Ignite Your Small Business Boot Camp” is the third event for the 2021 Ignite Business Series seminars. It is scheduled for Sept. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Advanced Technology Center, 1800 College Crescent, Virginia Beach.

Hosted by Council Member Sabrina Wooten, the free seminar will help local small business navigate their business and make strategic decisions with topics such as:

The Economic Development Department: The ABC’s of Economic Development and Local Business Owners

Purchasing Department: Becoming Acquainted with the Purchasing Department

SWaM Certification Session

“Virginia Beach is committed to the growth and development of small, women, and minority-owned businesses, including service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses,” said Council Member Wooten. “This Ignite boot camp will be filled with step-by-step instructions to support business owners and help to make strategic connections.”

REGISTER ONLINE

For in-person attendance, register for the event online here.

JOIN VIRTUALLY

To join virtually, go here.

Event password: fRM3Z6WveK9 (37639698 from phones)

LIVE STREAMING

The seminar will also be available via live streaming on VBgov.com/media and Facebook.com/CityofVaBeach.