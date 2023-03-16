VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Registration for the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon weekend is now closed for participants.

Officials say every race for this year’s marathon is now sold out. The 51st running of the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon will take place in Virginia Beach this weekend.

The annual St. Paddy’s Day tradition has a race distance for every goal: Marathon, Half Marathon, 8K, and challenges.

The party continues after the race at our post-race celebration on the beach with Yuengling Beer, Murphy’s Irish Stew, and Live Music.

City officials have also posted road closures during the weekend events. For the full list of road closures, CLICK HERE.