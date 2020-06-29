Live Now
Regent unveils flexible study options for upcoming semester

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Regent University is planning to reopen this fall with four unique methods to combat the coronavirus.

Regent’s Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riaño says now is the time for students to “develop the knowledge, skills, and abilities that will set them apart in a competitive job market” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

These are the four options:

Regent’s four study options include:

  • Online: Study online with world-class academics, expert faculty, and exceptional support, and enjoy frozen tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year. Students who enroll for the Fall 2020 semester are also eligible for a Social Distancing ScholarshipTM.
  • On-Campus: Study on campus and discover world-class academics, expert faculty, a beautiful university campus, engaging student activities, and exceptional support. Enjoy frozen tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year and Regent’s state-of-the-art health & safety plan to help students study on campus safely and with confidence.
  • Stand in the Gap Year: 2020 high school graduates considering a gap year can enroll with non-degree status and earn up to 9 college credits at a deeply discounted rate of $250 per credit hour, plus semester fees.
  • Early College: High school students ages 16 and up can take dual enrollment college classes for just $75 per credit hour during the Fall 2020 semester.

