Regent University to host virtual event commemorating 20th anniversary of 9/11

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Regent University is hosting a virtual event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
9/11: A 20-Year Retrospective will be broadcasted on the Regent website on Thursday, September 9, at 9 a.m. ET.
The virtual event will look at terrorism through a historical lens, discuss contemporary issues, and “look toward the future.”
Featured guests will include NYC Police Chief on 9/11, Bernie Kerik; FBI agent Brig Barker who tracked terrorist Mohammad Atta through Egypt and North Africa; and Muslim leader, General Secretary of Nahdlatul Ulama, Kyai Haji Yahya Cholil Staquf.
Regent’s Dean of the Robertson School of Government Michele Bachmann will be a co-moderator of the event.
