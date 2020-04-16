Regent University School of Nursing awards Healthcare Hero Scholarships to licensed, registered nurses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Regent University announced on April 16 that in an effort to support those in the healthcare fields on the frontline battling the coronavirus, they are offering $5,000 scholarships to all licensed, registered nurses.

The ‘Healthcare Hero Scholarship’ is awarded to nurses who enroll by June 22 into Regent’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing or Master of Science in Nursing degree programs.

“During this critical time, the Regent community recognizes the sacrifice and life-saving care nurses around the world are providing,” said Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for Academic Affairs. “This scholarship reflects our gratitude and commitment to help nurses earn the advanced credentials needed to meet 21st-century healthcare demands.”

The online programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

“To all the nurses serving on the frontlines, we say ‘thank you.’ Your resilience is stronger than the strain this global crisis is having on the nursing field,” said Dr. Rebecca Le, MSN, RN, IBCLC, director of the School of Nursing. “You deserve a hero’s welcome. You will find it at Regent.”

More information on the scholarship and nursing programs can be found online.

