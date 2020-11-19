Regent University ranked as number one ‘best college in Virginia’ by Best Value Schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Regent University announced Thursday that the university has been named the number one “best college in Virginia” in 2020 by Best Value Schools​.

Regent was awarded the top ranking among 24 colleges in Virginia in the 2020 report by ranking high for online and on-campus education, providing students with the skills needed to succeed “academically, professionally, personally, and spiritually.”

“Regent University is committed to educating Christian leaders to change the world,” said Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson, Founder, Chancellor & CEO of Regent University. “Being recognized as the top college in Virginia underscores our deep commitment to academic excellence and exemplary student outcomes.”

Regent was also ranked as one of the top 20 best online bachelor’s programs in the nation, and one of the top 15 best bachelor’s programs for veterans by U.S. News and World Report.

“We are grateful for this accolade recognizing the exemplary education offered to thousands of students at Regent University,” said Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Regent University. “This independent, industry recognition illustrates that Regent University is the destination of choice for higher education in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

“Regent University excels at providing a quality education for their students,” noted a spokesperson at Best Value Schools. “Regent provides students with exceptional experiences and education, and was selected based on its quality, cost, and student satisfaction.”

In 2020, Regent was also ranked the #1 accredited online college in the United States, in a report from Study.com.

“Now, more than ever before, college students need high-quality academics and an engaging student experience,” said Moreno-Riaño. “As the #1 college in Virginia, Regent delivers both.”