Regent University offers new students scholarships for social distancing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Regent University is offering all new students a scholarship now through April 30 in an effort to encourage social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New students will receive $250 to help ease financial struggles related to COVID-19.

“This scholarship reflects our steadfast commitment to the safety and well-being of our community, our nation, and our world,” Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riano, executive vice president for Academic Affairs, said.

The university says they recognize the challenges posed by COVID-19.

“With closed campuses and furloughed jobs, we are creating opportunities for students to invest in their futures,” said Moreno-Riano.

To learn more about the university’s academic support, success coaching, career services, and more visit their website.

Regent University says to claim your scholarship, simply call 800-373-5504 and mention the $250 Success Path scholarship.

