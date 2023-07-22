VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Regent University School of Law Center for Global Justice has established a new clinic for survivors of human trafficking.

Homeland Security defines human trafficking as the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.

Former Virginia prosecutor and assistant director of the Center for Global Justice, Meg Kelsey recently filed what is perhaps the first petition to erase specific criminal convictions off the records human trafficking survivors. According to the release, her efforts help lead to the Virginia vacatur law.

“Victims of human trafficking can suffer consequences and trauma long after emerging from their circumstances of being trafficked, and many of them have criminal records as a direct result of their being trafficked,” said Kelsey. “This can keep them from finding work, a place to live, or having a real future. We desire to protect the vulnerable and to empower survivors by restoring a path to being what they dreamed of—free.”

The center is partnering with national law firm Troutman Pepper and Survivor Ventures, a non-profit that aids survivors of human trafficking, to expand the vacatur law to cover more offenses.