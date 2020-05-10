Regent University graduates largest class at 40th Commencement with over 50,000 online viewers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Regent University celebrated its 40th Commencement with a virtual graduation on Saturday, May 9.

The ceremony had more than 50,000 viewers watching the event as the class of 2020 conferred nearly 2,300 undergraduate and graduate degrees making it the largest in Regent’s history.

“The class of 2020 has displayed remarkable resilience and fortitude during these trying times, and we are so proud of their tremendous accomplishments,” said Claire Foster, Regent’s vice president for Marketing & Public Relations. “The graduation packages were a fun way to show our love and support, and to help our graduates celebrate this significant milestone.”

The class of 2020 graduates took to social media to express their enthusiasm.

Annalisa Roughton posted: “Celebrating home-style! It only took 20 years, working full time and raising two kids. It can be done. When God calls, you obey, and He makes the way!”

“Bragging on all [social media] platforms. You see it: 23 with 2 degrees! Thank you, God, you are so worthy,” wrote Unique Destiny Bellamy.

“I did it! Double educated,” pinged Kat O’Mally.

Each graduate’s name was read aloud as their name appeared on the screen accompanied by their photograph.

Graduates watching the ceremony were able to capture the moment as their name was read.

Angelia Boothe Cooper (DIV ’20) was included in the reading of the names and awarded a posthumous degree.

“Our I.T. and Media teams, as well as countless other Regent teams, were eager to help make this year’s graduation extra special,” said Jonathan Harrell, assistant vice president, Information Technology.

He continued, “We spent many hours and late nights preparing for this day because our graduates and their hard work matter immeasurably. At the end of the day, we hope the Regent Class of 2020 knows that we are with them, cheering them on, and that they really are world changers.”

The ceremony can be viewed online.

