Regent University appoints Michele Bachmann to lead school of government

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Regent University has named former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann as its new dean of the Robertson School of Government.

Bachmann will lead Regent’s school of government starting January 1, 2020.

Dr. M. G. “Pat” Robertson, Founder, Chancellor & CEO of Regent University, made the announcement Tuesday calling the former congresswoman “a distinguished leader of national and global reputation.”

“She has displayed exemplary vision, character, integrity, and skill throughout her career in government. We are delighted to welcome to Regent this remarkable public servant whose vast experience and principled leadership will provide an extraordinary role model for our students and graduates to emulate,” said Robertson.

Bachmann served as a United States Congresswoman representing Minnesota’s 6th District from 2007 to 2015. She was the first Republican woman from Minnesota elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2011, Bachmann announced her bid for the Republican presidential nomination and ran for president in 2012.