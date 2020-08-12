Regent University announces opening of Honors College

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Regent University announce the opening of The Honors College on their Virginia Beach campus.

The Honors College will provide students with world-class academics, best-in-class support, advanced honors curriculum, and mentorship opportunities.

“The inaugural class of The Honors College represents some of the brightest students at Regent who have come to explore the true meaning of greatness through a rigorous curriculum and under the teaching and mentorship of some of the brightest faculty in the nation.” said Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for Academic Affairs.

The Honors College will welcome nearly 100 students in its inaugural class for the upcoming fall semester.

