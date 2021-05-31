Red flags flying at Resort Beach, Sandbridge in VB due to rough surf

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Virginia Beach are flying red flags in some areas due to rough surf and increased risks for rip currents Monday afternoon.
In a tweet from Monday afternoon, officials are advising residents to be cautious and heed instructions from lifeguards when going into the water.
Red flags are currently flying at the Resort Beach and Sandbridge due to rough surf. Officials ask community members to swim in front of staffed lifeguards when entering the water.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.