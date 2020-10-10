American Red Cross partners with Virginia Beach costume shop for blood drive, face art competition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The American Red Cross is partnering with a local costume shop for blood donations and a face-off make-up artist competition.

The blood drive is happening at Harygul’s Halloween Planet located at 4001 Virginia Beach Blvd.

The Face-Off Make-Up Artist Competition will be at Lynnhaven Mall, outside near Barnes&Noble, at 701 Lynnhaven Pkwy.

Watch Face Off professional and amateur make-up artists competition creating one of a kind face art.

The blood drive will be up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say the blood drives and donations have become a challenge.

To schedule your appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org

