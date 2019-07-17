Red Barn Drive fire displaces 3, sends one firefighter to hospital in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, (WAVY) – A residential fire in Virginia Beach sends one person to the hospital and displaced three on Red Barn Drive.

Virginia Beach Fire Department were called to the 1900 block of Red Barn Drive located in the Christopher Farms section of the city at around 3 o’clock in the Tuesday afternoon

Officials reported seeing heavy smoke around the house. Once they were in, they reported the second floor having high heat and zero visibility.

The fire was put out at around 4 that afternoon.

One resident was evaluated at the scene, while one firefighter was went to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.