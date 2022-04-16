VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- As folks were out exercising at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach Saturday morning, some were recycling.



With Earth Day right around the corner, VB Parks and Rec celebrated with their Recycling Zone event.

“It’s a partnership between public works waste management, parks and rec, and our Virginia Beach Clean Community Commission,” said Kristi Rines with Public Works Waste Management.



Just in time for Spring Cleaning-It was an opportunity for people to drop off items to vendors such as hazardous household waste, documents for off-site shredding, and electronics.

Happening now: Just in time for Spring Cleaning-You can drop off hazardous household waste, documents for off-site shredding, electronics, old medications, car batteries and child safety seats at Mount Trashmore as part of the city’s 🌎 Day events 👍 pic.twitter.com/YulSg24zRj — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) April 16, 2022



Old medications were gathered by VBPD as part of their Prescription Take-Back Program and AAA collected old car batteries and child safety seats.

“A lot of people don’t know you’re not supposed to use a car seat once it’s been caused in an accident,” said Rines.

Earth Day at Mt. Trashmore (WAVY Photo)

Volunteers with the military, Navy Federal, and YMCA also helped collect the items. Josie Sprague says she had quite a bit to recycle.

“What’s your message to the community?” We asked Sprague. “Care about it,” she responded.

Not far behind her was James Cofa who says he wanted to do his part in keeping the community clean.

“It saves the environment so that’s the number one reason,” said Cofa.

This event was part one of two, the groups will be back out on April 23rd for a day full of educational talks and informational displays centered around the environment. You can find more information by clicking here.