VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters were called to douse a fire outside Tallwood High School Wednesday afternoon.

Images from a WAVY viewer show smoke and flames coming from the back of a TFC Recycling truck.

A Virginia Beach City Public Schools spokesperson said the truck was in the bus loop at the school when some of its contents caught on fire. The crew dumped the load so firefighters could hose it down.

This happened around 12:40 p.m. There were no injuries reported.

School transportation had to reroute where the buses typically pick up students at dismissal.

Other than that, officials say it did not cause any disruptions or delays to the school day.