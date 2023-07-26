VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Court records show that a U.S. Navy sailor was discovered shot to death after a coworker came looking for him when he didn’t show up for work.

Virginia Beach Police believe Christina Wang, 30, shot and killed her 37-year-old husband, Calvin, at his Bardith Circle condo on July 15. His body wasn’t discovered until July 17 when a coworker came to Christina Wang’s home looking for Calvin when he didn’t show up for work at the Navy base in Norfolk. Christina Wang allegedly confessed to the coworker that she shot her husband. The coworker called 911 and stayed with her until police arrived, court documents state.

Christina and Calvin Wang did not live together. Christina Wang lived a short distance away, on Oyster Shell Lane. She told police she got into an argument with Calvin Wang at his condo on Bardith Circle. She said her husband slapped her and told her to leave his home. Instead, she reportedly shot him in the stomach and head.

She told police the altercation was caught on a video recording, according to court documents.

Christina Wang also told police they’d find text messages in her phone between her and her husband before the shooting, and a text she’d written to their 6-year-old son about the killing, asking him for forgiveness. Police took out a search warrant on her phone and are waiting for data to be returned.

Christina Wang is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center on second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges. She’s scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3 for a status hearing.