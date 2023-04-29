VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The second day of Something in the Water started with supporting young artists.

The Recording Academy gave $10,000 to Norfolk State University to help aspiring artists at the HBCU make it in the music industry.

NSU President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston said the money will go toward music technology and more.

“We’re just looking at this and saying, ‘We’re so thankful that other recognize the excellence and the support and what we are able to do with our students,” she said.

Pharrell wasn’t the only Hampton Roads native to return to the 757, rapper Dram also made it to the beach.

He said how it felt to see such a big festival in Virginia Beach.

“It’s just like amazing to soak up that energy out here at home.”

Saturday’s festivities also started with another delay. Fortunately, the gates were only closed for thirty minutes.

Just like the festival’s first day, the delay didn’t bring down the fan’s energy at all.

“Well, it’s truly been amazing. My favorite act personally was the Kid Cudi act because I’ve never really gotten to see him in person and for me it was just like an absolute blast,” one festival-goer said.

And of course, everyone had their predictions for who Pharrell will bring out during his set.

“I think so far the strongest possibility I’ve heard is Drake. That’s the only one that makes sense so far,” said fan Cherita Washington.

The only acts confirmed acts coming on stage with Pharrell that were announced before the festival started were A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, and M.I.A.