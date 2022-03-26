VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– Saturday night marks a year since the Virginia Beach Oceanfront shootings that devastated the community.

Crime tape covered three separate shootings as officials revealed two people died and eight others were wounded.

“What you can see is we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night at the beach, many different crime scenes,” Police Chief Paul Neudigate told the media on March 27, 2021.

Virginia Beach police arrested multiple suspects in connection to the incidents. Several of them are expected back in court later this year.

Among the two killed was Donovon Lynch who was shot to death by a Virginia Beach Police Officer. That officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing.



Lynch’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officer who killed Lynch and the City of Virginia Beach. The city says the shooting was justified.

Following the City’s statements, the Donovon-Wayne Lynch Foundation responded calling out the City for “shamelessly blaming” Lynch for his own death.

Donovon’s father, Wayne Lynch sat down with 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox last March.

“He was an angel to everyone he came in contact with, that’s why there’s so much outpouring of love and support,” said Wayne Lynch.

The other victim was identified as reality TV star Deshayla Harris who was killed by a stray bullet. 12 months later, Harris’ death remains unsolved.



10 On Your Side’s Regina Mobley interviewed DeShayla’s mom, Renee Harris, back in December 2021.

“There is still a killer walking among us in the 757,” Harris stated.

It was a heartbreaking night that forced city leaders to make serious changes.

Virginia Beach City Councilwoman, Rosemary Wilson, says their number one priority is security.

“If people don’t feel safe, we don’t have anything,’ said Wilson.

Wilson says in the last year, they have implemented changes like adding the ShotSpotter system, which lets police know where gunfire is coming from, and added more lighting.