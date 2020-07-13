Ray Ray’s at the Mayflower employee tests positive for COVID-19; closed until further notice

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Ray Ray’s at the Mayflower announced via social media last week that the restaurant will be closed until further notice due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The original announcement was posted on July 8 about the employee. The restaurant planned to reopen Saturday after cleaning and sanitizing but on July 10, staff posted that Ray Ray’s would remain closed until further notice.

“We had an employee test positive for COVID-19, thankfully our employee has minimal symptoms but we decided in the best interest of our employees and our customers we close down until all employees are tested and we can reopen in a 100% safe environment,” said the Facebook post.

“We already have had power max prowash sanitize the entire restaurant, as we follow the guidelines of the CDC and the VDH we will reopen as soon as possible. As we all know Virginia Beach has been a hotbed for COVID in the past week, we will continue to do our best job possible to ensure the health of our community.”

