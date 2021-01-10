Rainbow crosswalk mural permanently returns to the ViBe Creative District

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The rainbow crosswalk mural has returned to the ViBe Creative District, and this time it’s for good.

What started as an intersection mural in 2016, is now a permanent four-sided crosswalk.

“Thank you to Virginia Beach City Government advocate Councilman Michael Berlucchi and Virginia Beach Arts for supporting making this important message of welcoming and inclusivity for all Virginians permanent,” the District posted to social media Saturday.

The original work was painted by Allison Termine and Hampton Roads Pride.