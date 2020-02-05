Rachael Ray gives year supply of dog food for shelter dogs whose adoptions were paid for by Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi

Kansas City Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi (91) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs’ defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Just one day after Kansas City Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi, a Virginia Beach native, decided to celebrate his Super Bowl win by paying adoption fees for homeless pets, another well-known figure is taking a page out of his book.

On Tuesday, Rachael Ray announced her pet food brand Nutrish would be helping out, also.

Nutrish is offering a free supply of pet food for the entire year 2020 to each of the pets adopted from KC Pet Project, the shelter where Nnadi is covering adoption fees.

Nnadi paid for the adoption fees for all 109 dogs at the KC Pet Project.

Nnadi has been helping homeless animals all season though the Derrick Nnadi Foundation‘s partnership with KCPP.

SO inspired by this @DerrickNnadi 🙌🏻 SO we’ve got to KEEP IT GOING 👉🏻@Nutrish is offering a free supply of pet food for all of 2020 to every one of these 109 @kcpetproject animals who get adopted!! #FeedItForward https://t.co/rK6HdRegTP — rachael ray (@rachaelray) February 4, 2020