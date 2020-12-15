Raccoon stuck in a tree gets help from VB Fire and VB animal control

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A curious raccoon who got stuck in a tree is now safe thanks to Virginia Beach Animal Control and members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Animal control got the call from resident who told them that the raccoon appeared to to be stuck inside a tree.

“This little raccoon had its front end stuck and the back legs were hanging out. It was wiggling around like it couldn’t get out of the hole,” said Virginia Beach Animal Control in a post on Facebook Monday afternoon.

With the help of the the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the animal was safely removed and taken to the Tidewater Wildlife Rescue for further treatment.

  • Photo Courtesy – Virginia Beach Animal Control
  • Photo Courtesy – Virginia Beach Animal Control
  • Photo Courtesy – Virginia Beach Animal Control
  • Photo Courtesy – Virginia Beach Animal Control

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10