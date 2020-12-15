Raccoon stuck in a tree gets help from VB Fire and VB animal control

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A curious raccoon who got stuck in a tree is now safe thanks to Virginia Beach Animal Control and members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Animal control got the call from resident who told them that the raccoon appeared to to be stuck inside a tree.

“This little raccoon had its front end stuck and the back legs were hanging out. It was wiggling around like it couldn’t get out of the hole,” said Virginia Beach Animal Control in a post on Facebook Monday afternoon.

With the help of the the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the animal was safely removed and taken to the Tidewater Wildlife Rescue for further treatment.