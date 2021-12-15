Rabid raccoon found on S. Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Virginia Beach.

Health officials say the raccoon was found in the 500 block of South Lynnhaven Road on December 14. The raccoon is now dead.

Those who might have been exposed to stray or wild animals in that area recently are asked to contact their doctor or the Virginia Beach Health Department at 757-518-2700.

Rabies is a deadly disease and can sicken and kill humans and most mammals. It can be prevented with a vaccine if it’s given early enough and as recommended by health officials.

The following precautions are recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Virginia Beach Health Department at 757-518-2700.