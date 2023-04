VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A rabid raccoon was found Wednesday in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from the City of Virginia Beach, the rabid raccoon, which is now deceased, was found in the 4900 block of Cullen Rd.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials are asking anyone who has exposure to a stray or wild in that area within the past two weeks to contact a physician or the health department at 757-518-2700.