Call the health department at 757-518-2700 if you were exposed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach is alerting residents of a rabid raccoon found in the Windsor Oaks neighborhood Friday.

The animal was discovered in the 3700 block of Pine Grove Lane. The raccoon is now deceased.

If you believe any member of your family, including your pet, was exposed to the rabid raccoon in the past few weeks, contact your doctor or the health department at 757-518-2700.