VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Local officials say a rabid fox was found in a neighborhood in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from the City of Virginia Beach, the fox was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Roads in Lynnhaven Forest. The fox is now deceased.

If someone in your household, including pets, has been exposed to a stray or wild animal within the past few weeks, call the physicians or the health department at 757-518-2700.