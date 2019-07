VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A fox that came in contact with three adults in the Bay Colony subdivision of Virginia Beach tested positive for rabies.

It was first spotted July 6 in the 100 block of Willow Drive and tested positive on June 9 after an “altercation” with the three people, Virginia Beach officials say.

If you suspect that you or a pet might have came in contact with the fox, you’re advised to please seek treatment, as the disease is 100% fatal if left untreated.