Pursuit of stolen vehicle led to fiery crash in Chesapeake, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A stolen vehicle out of Virginia Beach caught fire overnight after crashing in Chesapeake following a police pursuit.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. after officers saw a 2015 Infiniti Q50 in the area of Greenbrier Parkway and Eden Way with headlights turned off. When police tried to stop the vehicle, it sped away and a pursuit was initiated down Greenbrier Parkway toward Kempsville Road.

Police lost sight of the vehicle near Kempsville Road and the pursuit was ended, but police say dispatchers got a call shortly after that the car crashed on Great Bridge Blvd. near the intersection of Willow Point Arch.

When officers arrived, the car was fully engulfed in flames and the two suspects spotted earlier inside had already fled.

Police say the incident remains under investigation, and the car was confirmed to be stolen out of Virginia Beach.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

