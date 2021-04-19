Teen reached 127 mph in stolen car during pursuit in Virginia Beach that ended in crash, State Police say

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A 17-year-old drove up to 127 mph in a stolen car during a pursuit Monday morning in Virginia Beach, before crashing at a dead-end road, Virginia State Police say.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with VSP says the call for the incident came in at 6:48 a.m. after the driver refused to stop for reckless driving. It started on I-264 eastbound, west of Lynnhaven Parkway.

Police say a trooper tried to stop the 2015 Kia Optima, but the driver refused to pull over and accelerated up to 127 mph.

The driver exited at Birdneck Road and then re-entered the interstate on the westbound side, topping 100 mph again, police say.

The pursuit ended when the driver exited at Lynnhaven Parkway and entered Dean Drive, where troopers tried to block the vehicle. The driver struck a trooper’s vehicle and jumped the curb, before running a stop sign at Lynnhaven Parkway and Dean Drive and being struck by a 2021 Honda Accord.

The 17-year-old tried to run but was arrested shortly after, police say. He was taken to the Virginia Beach Juvenile Intake, where he was set to be charged. Police have not shared what charges he will face.

The driver of the Honda and the troopers were not injured.

No other details were available as of 9:30 a.m.