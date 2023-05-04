VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Get ready to get your “Pub Sub” on, Virginia Beach.

Publix, the Florida-based supermarket chain best known for its sub sandwiches and fried chicken, is opening its first location in the resort city in 2024, Publix spokesman Jared Glover announced Thursday.

“This is officially the best day of my life,” wrote one Facebook commenter on Thursday about the news.

It'll be at the corner of General Booth Blvd. and Nimmo Pkwy. in the southeast section of town, right near the road to Sandbridge. Publix said it picking Virginia Beach "was a natural progression for us"

“Virgina Beach was a natural progression for us,” Publix replied to a WAVY inquiry about how they picked the new location, saying they “received numerous requests to open a Publix Super Market in this area.”

“We’re looking forward to bringing the Publix experience of premier customer service and quality foods to our new customers,” they said.

Currently, the closest Publix locations for Hampton Roads are in Williamsburg and in Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks, which both opened in 2018. Another store is also being constructed in Suffolk at the corner of Godwin Blvd. and Kings Fork Road.

A Publix was also expected to come to Norfolk, after officials with the Old Dominion Real Estate Foundation announced in 2022 plans for one at Old Dominion University, but the status of that store is unclear. When asked recently about the plans, Publix said they had not announced a store for Norfolk.

The Virginia Beach location meanwhile will be 50,820 square feet and is expected to open in late 2024. It’s arguably the biggest retail news for the city since another major grocer, Wegmans, opened in 2019 in the Town Center area.