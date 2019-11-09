Public Works to hold open house on Lake Bradford/Chubb Lake drainage study

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Works has scheduled an open house for the Lake Bradford/Chubb Lake project on Nov. 14.

The open house will be held at 4500 First Court Road. The event is open to the public.

The meeting will begin with a 20 minute presentation providing an update on the drainage study. Representatives from public works will also be available to discuss flooding concerns with residents and answer any questions they may have.

An online survey is also available for residents to provide information about flooding in the area.