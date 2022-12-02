VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Sen. Bill DeSteph has arranged a presentation by the Army Corps of Engineers to keep the residents near Lynnhaven River informed about the oral reef project.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District is proposing to construct a 25.1-acre reef habitat in Broad Bay of the Lynnhaven River as part of its Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project.

The meeting will take place on Monday, Dec. 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Wave Church, located at 1000 Great Neck Road.

The Norfolk District team says that two layers of substrate will make up the reef and will reach a targetted height of 12 inches. The base layer will be made up of clean, crushed stone and the second layer will be made of fossilized oyster shells.

The team will be at the meeting to answer any questions or concerns about the project. The general public is encouraged to attend.

For more information about the project, click here.